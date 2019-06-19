The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:
- Franklin County - Expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.
- Upshur County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.
- Wood County- Expected to expire at 8 p.m.
- Camp County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.
- Titus County- Expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WATCH for several East Texas counties.
- Henderson County- Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Van Zandt County -Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Rains County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Rusk County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Wood County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Cass County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Smith County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Marion County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Morris County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Titus County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Franklin County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Harrison County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Upshur County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Gregg County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Camp County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
- Panola County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
Storms earlier Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County.
Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.
The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.
