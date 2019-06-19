The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:

  • Franklin County - Expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.
  • Upshur County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.
  • Wood County- Expected to expire at 8 p.m.
  • Camp County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.
  • Titus County- Expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WATCH for several East Texas counties. 

  • Henderson County- Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Van Zandt County -Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Rains County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Rusk County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Wood County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Cass County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Smith County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Marion County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Morris County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Titus County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Franklin County  - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Harrison County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Upshur County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Gregg County  - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Camp County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.
  • Panola County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Storms earlier Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County. 

Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.

The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.

