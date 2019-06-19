The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:

Franklin County - Expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.

Upshur County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.

Wood County- Expected to expire at 8 p.m.

Camp County - Expected to expire at 8 p.m.

Titus County- Expected to expire at 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WATCH for several East Texas counties.

RELATED: Tornadoes possible as severe weather threatens East Texas

Henderson County- Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Van Zandt County -Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Rains County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Rusk County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Wood County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Cass County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Smith County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Marion County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Morris County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Titus County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Franklin County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Harrison County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Upshur County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Gregg County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Camp County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Panola County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

RELATED: WATCH VS. WARNING: Understanding tornado alerts

RELATED: TIPS: What to do in case of a tornado

RELATED: WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED: Preparing yourself for overnight storms

Storms earlier Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County.

Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.

RELATED: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE: Straight-line winds vs. Tornadoes

The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.

RELATED: LIST: More than 11,000 still without power across East Texas

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather Team? Email them to news@cbs19.tv, or connect with us on social media through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

For the latest reports from the CBS19 Weather Team, click here.

We've got you covered!

RELATED: Turn around, don't drown: The facts behind driving on flooded roads

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?