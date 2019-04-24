The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WATCH for Sabine and San Augustine counties until 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:

Shelby County - Expected to expire at 3:15 a.m.

San Augustine County - Expected to expire at 3:15 a.m.

Sabine County - Expected to expire at 3:15 a.m.

