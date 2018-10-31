TYLER — A number of East Texas counties are under a tornado watch:

  • Anderson
  • Angelina
  • Camp
  • Cherokee
  • Franklin
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Henderson
  • Houston
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Titus
  • Trinity
  • Upshur
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood

The watches will be in effect until 10 p.m.

Tornado Watch Issued

A #Tornado Watch has just been issued in #EastTexas. Join the #CBS19 Weather team now for the latest. #TXwx

Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Stay with CBS 19 on-air and online to follow tonight's storms.

© 2018 KYTX