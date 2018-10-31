TYLER — A number of East Texas counties are under a tornado watch:

Anderson

Angelina

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Nacogdoches

Panola

Rusk

Sabine

San Augustine

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood

The watches will be in effect until 10 p.m.

Tornado Watch Issued A #Tornado Watch has just been issued in #EastTexas. Join the #CBS19 Weather team now for the latest. #TXwx Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Stay with CBS 19 on-air and online to follow tonight's storms.

