TYLER, Texas — For 41 years, a passionate group of women have made the holidays brighter in East Texas. Mistletoe & Magic is more than decorations and shopping, it's about all the non-profits the Junior League of Tyler can help. This year, they're "Celebrating the Meaning of Mistletoe". And it's 'Totally East Texas.'

One step inside Mistletoe & Magic and you can feel it.

"To me, it's the beginning of the Christmas season and it really gets people in the mood," merchant and former Mistletoe & Magic Chair, Rebecca Ballard, said.

There's a joyful and holiday hustle inside Harvey Convention Center and it's not just the Junior League of Tyler volunteers who look forward to this event every year. Shoppers and merchants make it their holiday tradition as well.

"My business is Forever Rebecca. My bread and butter is custom slipcovers, but I do craft things. This year, I did Tyler pennant pillows and Tyler Christmas trees out of old bead spreads," Rebecca said.

Mistletoe & Magic offers rows of booths from shops all around the country to help you cross items off your Christmas list. You will find everything from antiques, jewelry, clothes, holiday gifts, food, and handmade creations. But something this big with a purpose even greater doesn't happen overnight.

"I have never been to a place where they treat their vendors better," Rebecca said. "They feed them, help them with opening the packages, loading in and out. They do a beautiful job decorating and getting people to the event."

Rebecca has been a merchant for 16 years now and she is also a former Mistletoe & Magic volunteer and chair. "I got to be the chair in 2011 and my Mistletoe was 'White Christmas' and I loved it. We like to showcase our agencies because we are beholden to them."

This year she's selling her designs inside the House of Wynne booth with another familiar face to the Junior League, Sharon Wynne.

"I've really been connected since high school when my mom was a sustaining advisor for Mistletoe & Magic. I joined the league myself and participated many years as an active merchant chairman in 2005 and president of the league in 2010, so there's always been a special bond between myself and Mistletoe & Magic and it's great to be back as a vendor," Sharon Wynne said.

Sharon calls the House of Wynne an updated antique mall with both antiques and a lot of unique gifts, but it's what she learned during her league and mistletoe days that led her back here. "I feel like I've found my calling. It all started when I was a merchant chair at Mistletoe & Magic. I just loved finding the vendors for the show and I remember telling Kristen Seeber and Suzanne Curtis if I could just do that for a living, I would be happy and really the House of Wynne essentially is that."

The committee works around the clock putting Mistletoe & Magic together. But beyond giving you an unforgettable shopping experience, who is Mistletoe & Magic benefits?

"I really wanted to focus on the Junior League of Tyler and what it means for our community," says Nicole Robbins, Mistletoe & Magic Chair. "That's why I chose Celebrating the Meaning of Mistletoe to really focus on why we're here, why we open this market and work on it for a year and a half and that is to put dollars back into our community and to help those in need."

One of the many community partners who benefit from the league's biggest fundraiser is the Children's Advocacy Center.

"Not only do they wrap their arms around us with financial support. They provide crucial volunteers," Children's Advocacy Center's Executive Director of Development, Deanna Sims, said. "We also get financial resources that allow us to provide emergency resources in our center and those emergency supplies are needed for many families whose lives have been disrupted by abuse."

Since 1955, the Junior League of Tyler has raised almost $8 million and supported more than 250 agencies. That's money that goes right back into the community and for 41 years, a lot of that money has come from Mistletoe and Magic.

Mistletoe & Magic Market hours for Friday, December 6 are noon - 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

