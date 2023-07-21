Tovar excited, humbled about chance to lead East Texas Regional Airport

He remains as a master sergeant in the Air Force in active reserve and is in the process of being commissioned as an officer in logistics.

KILGORE, Texas — Max Tovar’s initial career goal was to be an airline pilot, but after entering the airport business he realized his love for the challenges it came with. With educational, professional and military experience under his belt, Tovar is joining the East Texas Regional Airport as its new director.

Tovar graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2005 and joined the U.S. Air Force that same year. He was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport and was active duty for a year. In 2010, he began college at LeTourneau University, and during his time there he was sent on two deployments. He was first deployed in 2011 to Kandahar, Afghanistan and returned the next year and his second deployment took place in 2013 to Bagram, Afghanistan for roughly eight months.

During this period, Tovar found the time to get his pilot license and dispatch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and in 2016, graduated from LETU with a double major BA in aviation studies and professional flight and an MBA with a specialization in management. He remains as a master sergeant in the Air Force in active reserve and is in the process of being commissioned as an officer in logistics.