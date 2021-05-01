Jamboree brings hundreds of off-road enthusiasts to Gilmer

Hundreds of Toyota vehicle enthusiasts will gather at the Barnwell Mountain Reaction Area in Gilmer this weekend.

GILMER, Texas — Hundreds of off-road enthusiasts from near and far are gathering this weekend at Barnwell Mountain Recreation Area in Gilmer with one thing in common: their love for Toyota vehicles, new and old.

Barnwell Mountain is hosting the 15th annual Lone Star Toyota Jamboree, which benefits the park and the nonprofit Women Rock. The vision of Women Rock is to spread breast cancer awareness and education, according to the organization’s website.

“We had a record number of pre-registered participants and will probably have over 500 vehicles for the weekend and between 800 to 900 people in attendance,” said jamboree board member Chris Gray. “This is an off-road park, and we wanted people to have a safe and legal place for people to off road.”

Trails are marked, and the event offers guided rides, a rock crawling event, vendors and educational opportunities.