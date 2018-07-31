TYLER — Tyler police announced Tuesday afternoon they closed last week's double homicide case.

According to police, Tony Waters shot three people, killing two, at a home in the 1300 block of West Dobbs Street on the night of July 23. But there is much more to story.

Of the five people in the house during the shooting, only two survived.

One was a teenaged witness, who hid in a closet while Waters opened fire on the victims.

The other was Ladidre Blevins, who police say connects all the dots all the dots in the case.

"[Blevins] was able to tell us a little more about what happened and why," Det. Andy Erbaugh of Tyler police said.

According to police, Blevins is mother of the youngest victim, 17-year-old Daquan Munson. She was also in a relationship with Charlie Verdell, the other victim.

"She said she was at the residence on Dobbs where she lived with Verdell, and that she had had a relationship with the suspect, Tony Waters," Det. Erbaugh explained. "She had terminated the relationship."

According to police, Waters and Verdell were engaged in a dispute for at least a month before the shootings took place July 23.

"We know that for at least a month to two months, there was a disturbance or a beef between Tony and Charley," Det. Erbaugh said. "We have evidence that [Waters and Verdell] had previous altercations about the relationship with Ladidre and had got into fights over that in the past."

Police believe when Waters came to the house, he had a clear purpose.

"She said when he came to the house, he said, 'I'm going to shoot Dequan and Charlie,'" Det. Erbaugh said.

According to police, Lidedre was the first to encounter Waters at the home, though they did not specify what might have been said between the two.

"She said she was standing outside when [Waters] approached her at the residence. They got into a verbal altercation at which time the victim, Charlie Verdell, came to intervene," Det. Erbaugh said. "So when Charlie came to the door, a short struggle occurred, and she said Tony shot Charlie."

Afterward shooting Verdell, police say Waters made his way to his second target: Dequan Munson.

"She said [Waters] came in the house and went towards Dequan's room. She doesn't know what happened after that because she ran a different direction," Det. Erbaugh said. "We know at that time, he went towards Dequan's room and he was shot."

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the teenage witness, who was hiding in a closet in Munson's room, told police Munson went out into the living room to confront Waters. However, Waters forced Munson back into the bedroom.

The witness also said Waters assaulted Munson before shooting him at least twice.

After Waters shot Munson, police say he turned his attention to Blevins.

"She said, he then assaulted her, which cause her injury to the head. She wasn’t sure what happened to her," Det. Erbaugh explained. "And then he left the residence."

When police arrived on the scene, officers found Blevins suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They asked her, "Who did this?"

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, her reply was, "My ex, Tony Waters."

Waters was arrested July 24. The teenaged witness helped to identify him in a lineup.

Waters faced capital murder charges for his role in the murders of Verdell and Munson. He faced several other charges as well.

The next day, July 25, officers found Waters hanging in his cell during routine cell checks. Officers said he used his clothes to make a rope. Waters was unresponsive, but still alive.

Jail staff attempted to revive Waters until EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

On Sunday, July 29, Waters died as a result of the suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, Blevins has been released from the hospital.

