LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 20 south of Longview after a tractor-trailer went off a bridge and ended up partially submerged in a creek.

A water rescue team was called to the scene, but it is not yet known if the driver of the tractor-trailer had escaped.

The crash started in the westbound lanes of I-20 just east of Texas 31 and had blocked westbound traffic in the area as crews worked the scene.

