TYLER, Texas — On Sunday, April 20, billions of Christians worldwide will celebrate Easter. And for most, it will be unlike any other Easter in their lifetimes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Traditions restaurant in Tyler is hoping to give customers the traditional Easter meal families share with each other every year.

The buffet-style restaurant has become a tradition itself on Easter, offering families a chance to have a feast without the hassle of cooking it.

Owner Robert Owens says he looks forward to the holiday each year, saying he will miss seeing the families together in the dining room.

"We are not going to see all our friends and regular customers and those that appreciate us being open," Owens said. "I enjoy seeing all the kids that were little when I started in there so now they’ve got kids. "

While the dining room is closed, Owens says his restaurant will be open for to-go Easter meals. However, he says those orders are down from their usual number because families are not able to get together.

To order a meal for Easter, call 903-534-1111.