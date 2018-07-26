A widespread power outage in south Tyler is causing major traffic issues just ahead of rush hour.

It happened near Wagner Cadillac.

A piece of equipment, referred to as a "sleeve" by Oncor representative, failed.

It connected two pieces of wire together. When it failed, the separation caused a failure at a substation, one line went into the road, and another fell onto other power lines.

That strain caused a transponder to fail at a second substation and eventually that substation also failed.

South Broadway south of Loop 323, Grande and Old Jacksonville Highway are all affected by the downed line and resulting outage. All north and south bound lanes are shut down to traffic until the power line that fell can be removed.

At one point, nearly 5,000 customers were without power.

Charles Hill, Oncor's East Region Customer Operations Manager said there are a few different reasons the equipment could have failed.

"Could be heat related or load related, or could've been some sort of mechanical failure," he said.

While the equipment did show signs of melting it could have been from any of the above three reasons.

© 2018 KYTX