TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Vehicle hits power pole at S. Donnybrook Ave and E. Seagle St in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police responded to a one vehicle traffic crash around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at S. Donnybrook Ave and E. Seagle St. 

Two young adults hit a power pole while in their vehicle causing damage to the pole. Both were transported to the hospital by EMS and have non-life threatening injuries.

All north and south bound lanes of S. Donnybrook Ave are closed from E. Hudson St to Troup Hwy. Oncor is currently on sight to repair the pole.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

