TYLER, Texas — The intersection of Sequoia Dr. and Kidd Dr. in Tyler is currently closed to all traffic.

An 18-wheeler reportedly hit the power lines and knocked down the pole around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Tyler Police Department is currently on scene, no injuries are reported at this time.