TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley

Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole.

Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64.

RCOEM said to expect minor delays and use extreme caution on slick roads.