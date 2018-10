According to the Rusk County OEM Twitter, a vehicle has hit a tree on State Highway 135 one mile West of State Highway 42 and Farm-To-Market Road 918.

There are multiple trees down across the roadway.

There is also a power line down at State Highway 42 and State Highway 64. The fire department is there directing traffic.

