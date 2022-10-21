An accident has occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed down roadways in Harrison County.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, patrol officers and Texas DPS troopers arrived at the scene which occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound.
The Hallsville Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene as well assisting with pulling out the driver from the vehicle.
Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will post updates as more information comes in.