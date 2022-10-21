An accident has occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed down roadways in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, patrol officers and Texas DPS troopers arrived at the scene which occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound.

The Hallsville Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene as well assisting with pulling out the driver from the vehicle.