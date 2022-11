Traffic is open to one lane.

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton.

18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton.

DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route as clean-up is expected to take a few hours.