TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview ISD issues statement after bus crash with 4 vehicles

CBS19 will update with more information as it becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Longview ISD Facebook, "We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. "

According to Longview Police Department Facebook, Eastbound traffic is being diverted in the 900 block of E. Hawkins Parkway between N. fourth St. and Good Shepherd Way due to a wreck involving a bus.

LPD is asking for drivers to seek an alternative route.