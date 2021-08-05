TRAFFIC ALERT: Chicken truck overturns, shuts down U.S. 69 north at Loop 287 underpass

There may be some chicken fatalities, but the majority are okay, officials say.

LUFKIN, Texas — The underpass at U.S. 69 north at Loop 287 in Lufkin will be shut down for the next three to four hours as crews work to clear the scene of an overturned chicken truck.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. and the truck driver did not report any major injuries. There may be some chicken fatalities, but the majority are okay, officials say.

The road will be shut down until an out-of-town truck and crew can collect the live chickens from the scene so the truck can be uprighted.