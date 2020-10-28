TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic at SL 287, US 69 South in Lufkin

Motorists should prepare to exit SL 287 at U.S. 69.

LUFKIN, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy roadway in Lufkin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation (TxDOT), the crash was reported at the intersection of SL 287 and U.S. Highway 69 South.

Traffic is slow in the area and is being diverted onto the southbound exit ramp.

Motorists should prepare to exit SL 287 at U.S. 69.

TxDOT is asking all drivers to obey all traffic control in place as this scene clears.

Because of weather issues in the area, motorists are also urged to reduce speed and stay alert.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.