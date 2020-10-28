x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic at SL 287, US 69 South in Lufkin

Motorists should prepare to exit SL 287 at U.S. 69.
Credit: CBS19

LUFKIN, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy roadway in Lufkin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation (TxDOT), the crash was reported at the intersection of SL 287 and U.S. Highway 69 South. 

Traffic is slow in the area and is being diverted onto the southbound exit ramp.

Motorists should prepare to exit SL 287 at U.S. 69.

TxDOT is asking all drivers to obey all traffic control in place as this scene clears.

Because of weather issues in the area, motorists are  also urged to reduce speed and stay alert. 

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RELATED: School bus driver and 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured after 18-wheelers collide in Rusk County