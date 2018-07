SMITH COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety is on the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash at TX 31 and FM 206.

DPS has just arrived at Hwy 31 and FM 206 where an 18 wheeler rolled over. pic.twitter.com/g8igR6MmN8 — Payton Weidman (@PaytonWeidman) July 27, 2018

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Please use caution during your lunchtime commute.

© 2018 KYTX