TYLER, Texas — Beginning Tuesday, July 29, and continuing through Saturday, August 3 (weather permitting), Reynolds & Kay, Inc. will be completing the 2019 Seal Coat project to multiple roadways in Tyler.

Drivers should expect lane closures, road closures and traffic delays.

The following areas will be affected:

Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Between North Broadway Avenue and North Church Avenue)

Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street)

Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street)

Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Line Street/East Commerce Street (Between North Beckham Avenue and North Fleishel Avenue)

Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street)

Thursday, August 1 - No work scheduled

Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street)

Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - New Copeland Road (Between Wilma Street and Clyde Drive)

Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Amherst Drive (Between South Broadway Avenue and South Keaton Avenue)

Saturday, August 3, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. - West Grande Boulevard (Bridge from South Broadway Avenue to Hollytree Drive)

Saturday, August 3, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. - South Donnybrook Avenue (Between South Broadway Avenue and East Rieck Road)

Travelers are encouraged to find an alternative route and pay attention to all traffic and construction signs.