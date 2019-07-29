TYLER, Texas — Beginning Tuesday, July 29, and continuing through Saturday, August 3 (weather permitting), Reynolds & Kay, Inc. will be completing the 2019 Seal Coat project to multiple roadways in Tyler.
Drivers should expect lane closures, road closures and traffic delays.
The following areas will be affected:
- Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Between North Broadway Avenue and North Church Avenue)
- Tuesday, July 30, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street)
- Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - Palace Avenue (Between West Vance Street and West Houston Street)
- Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Line Street/East Commerce Street (Between North Beckham Avenue and North Fleishel Avenue)
- Wednesday, July 31, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street)
- Thursday, August 1 - No work scheduled
- Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - South Baxter Avenue (Between East Front Street and East Devine Street)
- Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - New Copeland Road (Between Wilma Street and Clyde Drive)
- Friday, August 2, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. - East Amherst Drive (Between South Broadway Avenue and South Keaton Avenue)
- Saturday, August 3, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. - West Grande Boulevard (Bridge from South Broadway Avenue to Hollytree Drive
- Saturday, August 3, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. - South Donnybrook Avenue (Between South Broadway Avenue and East Rieck Road)
Travelers are encouraged to find an alternative route and pay attention to all traffic and construction signs.