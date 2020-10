According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred just south of the Upshur-Camp County line.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A portion of Highway 271 south of Upshur County is closed due to a semi being turned over.

#TYLER SH 271 S OF UPSHUR/CAMP COUNTY LINE IS SHUT DOWN DUE TO TTST TURNED OVER. TRAFFIC BEING DIVERTED ONTO COUNTY ROADS — TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) October 5, 2020

Traffic is being diverted onto nearby county roads.