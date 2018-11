(KYTX) — A major construction project on I-20 is expected to have an effect on travel across the Texas state line into Louisiana.

According to DPS, the outside lane of a portion of I-20 in Louisiana near the state line will be closed due to a construction project. That lane closure will continue through the Thanksgiving holiday and affects both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Authorities urge drivers use caution in the area and should consider using an alternative route.

