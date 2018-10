SMITH COUNTY — Crews are still working on Interstate 20 and Toll 49 after a truck jackknifed on Wednesday.

According to DPS, the traffic flow could return to normal traffic flow within an hour.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution during all travel as rain continues to have an effect on roadways and travel.

DPS also noted that TxDOT Tyler District is not experiencing any major weather-related roadway issues at this time.

