According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred near the intersection of State Highway 42 and Farm-to-Market Road 850.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are on scene of a jackknifed semi in Rusk County.

Drivers are urged to used alternate routes as crews work to clear the area.