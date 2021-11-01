x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview Police Department identifies areas experiencing traffic light outages

Please use caution on wet and icy roadways.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is alerting the public of areas experiencing traffic light outages after a winter storm blew through the area on Sunday.

Traffic signals are out at:

  • South St./S. Spur 63
  • W. Marshall Ave./ Bill Owens Pkwy.

Officers are at these locations directing traffic.

Traffic signals are out, but temporary stop signs have been placed at:

  • Fourth St./Pegues Pl.

Signal lights are flashing red at:

  • McCann St./W. Hawkins Pkwy.
  • N. High St./Tyler St.
  • E. Marshall Ave./Alpine St.
  • Bill Owens Pkwy./Fairmont St.
  • Bill Owens Pkwy./HG Mosley Pkwy.
  • S. High St./Birdsong St.

Please come to a complete stop before entering the intersection.

A tree is blocking the roadway at:

  • 1700 block Garner Ln.

Please use caution on the wet and icy roadways.
Facebook
Traffic / Road Update for Longview, TX as of 1/11/2021 @ 7:45 a.m. The traffic signal is completely out at: South St / S. Spur 63 W. Marshall / Bill Owens... Officers are at these locations directing traffic. The traffic signal is completely out but temporary stop signs have been placed: Fourth / Pegues Signal lights are flashing red: McCann / W.
Facebook |Jan 11, 2053

RELATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler Police Department identifies areas public should avoid due to ice, snow accumulation

RELATED: LIST: East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes due to snow