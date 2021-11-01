TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview Police Department identifies areas experiencing traffic light outages

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is alerting the public of areas experiencing traffic light outages after a winter storm blew through the area on Sunday.
Traffic signals are out at:
- South St./S. Spur 63
- W. Marshall Ave./ Bill Owens Pkwy.
Officers are at these locations directing traffic.
Traffic signals are out, but temporary stop signs have been placed at:
- Fourth St./Pegues Pl.
Signal lights are flashing red at:
- McCann St./W. Hawkins Pkwy.
- N. High St./Tyler St.
- E. Marshall Ave./Alpine St.
- Bill Owens Pkwy./Fairmont St.
- Bill Owens Pkwy./HG Mosley Pkwy.
- S. High St./Birdsong St.
Please come to a complete stop before entering the intersection.
A tree is blocking the roadway at:
- 1700 block Garner Ln.
Please use caution on the wet and icy roadways.
