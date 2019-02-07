TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of East Front Street and Baxter Avenue following a crash involving a garbage truck, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

According to police, a non-city garbage truck was traveling west on Front Street with its arm extended and the arm hit a power pole causing the pole to fall. The power lines, which ween't live, then fell on top of a pickup and an 18-wheeler.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

No injuries were reported.

Police has closed down the area of South Fleishel Avenue and Front Street until TXU comes to clean up the scene.