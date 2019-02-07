TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of East Front Street and Baxter Avenue following a crash involving a garbage truck, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

According to police, a non-city garbage truck was traveling west on Front Street with its arm extended and the arm hit a power pole causing the pole to fall. The power lines, which ween't live, then fell on top of a pickup and an 18-wheeler.

0702 Trash Truck PIC
KYTX CBS19 Staff

No injuries were reported.

Police has closed down the area of South Fleishel Avenue and Front Street until TXU comes to clean up the scene.  