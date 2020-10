The affected area is U.S. Highway 79 near Webster Drive.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Rusk County are on scene of a major crash.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department and Henderson Fire Department are working a serious crash on U.S. Highway 709 East, near Webster Drive.

A medical helicopter has also been called in.

Henderson Police and Fire are working a major crash on 79 East near Webster drive. A helicopter is inbound and the road will be closed for the LZ. — Rusk County OEM (@RuskCountyOEM) October 2, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.