Crews will be resurfacing Old Hwy 80 from White Oak Road to the east city limits starting Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHITE OAK, Texas — Starting Monday, July 31, crews will be resurfacing Old Hwy 80 from White Oak Rd. to the east of White Oak city limits until further notice.

The White Oak Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes and expect delays until construction is completed.