POLK COUNTY, Texas — A group of crashes has has caused major delays on U.S. 59 in Polk County.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, one southbound lane, just south of Leggett, is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler that lost its load. Multiple minor crashes have also been reported near the scene.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic control is in place.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 2 pm., according to TxDOT.

