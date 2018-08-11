HARRISON COUNTY — According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Department of Transportation informed officials that a portion of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 will be closed for an indefinite period due to ongoing construction in Louisiana.

The sheriff's office said that the work is taking place approximately a half mile east of the state line.

In a release from HCSO, they noted that in addition to the current situation, "a tractor-trailer has turned over in the construction area and damaged the open lane through the construction. This will require repair of the roadway and the shoulders before re-opening the roadway to traffic."

Authorities are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes to access Farm to Market 169 in Louisiana, then back to I-20.

© 2018 KYTX