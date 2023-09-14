TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads blocked following crash on Hwy 110 South in Whitehouse

As of now, the north and south bound lane has been reduced to one lane, according to Whitehouse ISD.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A traffic advisory has been issued after a reported crash occurred on the Hwy 110 South in Whitehouse on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened between Whitehouse First Assembly and the Dollar General in Whitehouse.

As of now, the north and south bound lane has been reduced to one lane, according to a Whitehouse ISD Facebook post.

First responders are on the scene and are advising parents to expect a delay when students are dismissed from school.