TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler Police Department identifies areas public should avoid due to ice, snow accumulation

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is warning the public of the following locations drivers should avoid due to ice and snow accumulation.
CBS19 will continue to update this list as more areas are identified:
- North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
- East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue
- Shilo Road and Inverness Drive
- Shilo Road and Pine Knoll Drive
- East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive
- North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Boulevard to UT Health East Texas
- 5th Street and Loop 323
- Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue
- South Vine Avenue and West 1st Street
- Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway
