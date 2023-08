The closure is scheduled to begin Monday morning and last until Wednesday evening.

KILGORE, Texas — The US 259 bypass in Kilgore will be closed starting Monday morning.

TxDOT announced the northern section of the US 259 bypass in Kilgore will be closed from FM 349 to SH 31.

If crews need additional time, the closure can extend through Thursday and Friday, during daytime hours only.