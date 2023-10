At this time, traffic is being diverted through the Lindale Junior High Parking lot.

LINDALE, Texas — An intersection is currently blocked off in Lindale on Friday afternoon.

As of 2:45 p.m., Wood Springs Road at County Road 474 is closed due to construction workers hitting a gas line, according to the city of Lindale.

At this time, drivers are being asked to detour through the Lindale Junior High parking lot.

Lindale police are estimating for this closure to last at least two days.