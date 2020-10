According to the Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281, by Chick-Fil-A.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A car crash has backed up traffic at a busy Longview intersection.

According to the Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Gilmer Road and West Loop 281, by Chick-Fil-A.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Information concerning injuries is unavailable at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more details are released.