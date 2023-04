CBS19 crews on scene say emergency vehicles are en route to the crash.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is backed up on Highway 31 E. in Smith County following a Monday morning crash.

According to CBS19 crews, the multi-vehicle wreck occurred near the intersection of Highway 31 E. and CR 233 (Clarence Cobb Rd.), near Trinity Fellowship Church.

Drivers should seek an alternate route of travel if possible.