According to the Longview Fire Department, the leak occurred near the area of Hollybrook Dr. and N. Eastman Rd.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Due to a major gas leak, traffic is being rerouted in at a busy Longview intersection.

Please avoid the area at this time.