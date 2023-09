One person suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

TYLER, Texas — Traffic is down to one lane in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a tree Monday morning on Highway 31 E. in Smith County.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the wreck occurred near the FM 757 intersection. Officials say the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed on the wet roadway when the crash occurred.