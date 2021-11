CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has reduced traffic to one lane on Interstate 20 in Gregg County.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred near Exit 591 and Farm-to-Market Road 2087.

Only one westbound lane is open at this time. The eastbound lanes are not affected.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says there is at least one fatality as a result of the crash.