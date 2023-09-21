Traffic expected following FM 346 roadwork next Monday in Smith County

TxDOT crews will be installing new LED chevron signs on FM 346 between US 69 and Whitehouse starting on Monday, Sept. 25.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT crews are warning the public of expected traffic delays starting next week in Smith County.

The construction is expected to go through Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Weather delays might impact some of the work and cause for the project to go for three days.

The project will clear trees from the right-of-way enabling new LED chevron signs to be built in.

Traffic is expected to be stopped in both directions for crews to remove the trees from the right-of-way.