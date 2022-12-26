texas sized traffic in tyler

A portion of Broadway Avenue in Tyler was ranked #47 for most congested in the state

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

"...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"

all leading roles on Broadway Avenue that are leading to one big congested stage according to David Schrank, senior research scientist at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

"There’s a lot of traffic generation that goes along there – plus the residence who live along that corridor as well," said Shrank.

Broadway Avenue was ranked number 47 for most congested roadway in 2021 according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. "Tyler has been on the list for several years now," said Shrank.

The exact portion of Broadway that is being ranked stretches from Loop 323 all the way to Toll 49. In the entire year this roadway saw 184,898-minute delays per miles and cost drivers almost $19 million dollars. And to avoid all of these headaches, Shrank recommends city’s to revaluate traffic flow within the city.

"Look at signal timing, look at access management. Raise medians and things like that to help guide traffic better," said Shrank.

And that’s exactly what the City of Tyler is doing. In late August, the city retimed 18 of their 149 intersections as a review they do every year. Out of those 18 intersections, seven were on Broadway north of the Loop. Four months later, Cameron Williams, Traffic Engineer with the City of Tyler says there have been some improvements along Broadway.

"Broadway, and fourth and fifth have seen a 32% reduction in delay. Definitely improvements and definitely have seen the benefits of that." said Williams.

Traffic signals just south of the Loop here on Broadway weren’t changed until late 2021 meaning most of the data from that report doesn’t take into consideration the new changes that were made by the city. Williams says that new improvements are coming for Broadway.

"Not any new retiming on that corridor planned right now however TXDOT does have some projects they’re looking at several years down the road to add some capacity on that part of Broadway," said Williams.

And just like our busy lives, traffic doesn’t take a break, "you can never sort of rest on signal timing because every few years you have to look at it again because traffic patterns change," said Shrank.