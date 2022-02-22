Motorcyclist injured after Old Jacksonville Highway wreck in Tyler

The Tyler Police Department is responding to the major crash in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Highway.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's note: Police previously said one person involved in the wreck died.

A motorcyclist has major but non-life threatening injuries after a crash between a car on Old Jacksonville Highway Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Highway involved a four-door sedan and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling at a high speed south on Old Jacksonville Highway. The sedan, which had two people inside, turned out of the private drive in front of the motorcycle, leading to the collision.

The motorcyclist was transported by EMS to UT Health in Tyler, according to police.