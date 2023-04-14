TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signal pole to be replaced at S. Broadway Ave., Loop 323 in Tyler on Sunday, April 16

The Tyler Police Department will be on the scene to direct traffic.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is alerting drivers of upcoming work at the city's busiest intersection.

According to officials, on Sunday, April 16, the traffic signal pole at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and WSW Loop 323 will be replaced.

The city says the signal will be without power from 7:30-11 a.m. while crews work to replace the pole hit by a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

The Tyler Police Department will be on the scene to direct traffic.