Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather.
These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic.
The following outages are down below:
- South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard
- Old Omen Road and UT Tyler crosswalk
- Troup Highway and Golden Road
- University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive
- University Boulevard and Old Omen Road
- Loop 323 and Old Omen Road
Officials are advising anyone on the road to use caution and watch for officers directing traffic.