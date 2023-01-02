x
Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler

CBS19 will update this article if more outages occur.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather.

These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic.

The following outages are down below:

  • South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard
  • Old Omen Road and UT Tyler crosswalk
  • Troup Highway and Golden Road
  • University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive
  • University Boulevard and Old Omen Road
  • Loop 323 and Old Omen Road

Officials are advising anyone on the road to use caution and watch for officers directing traffic.

