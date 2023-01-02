Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler

CBS19 will update this article if more outages occur.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather.

These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic.

The following outages are down below:

South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard

Old Omen Road and UT Tyler crosswalk

Troup Highway and Golden Road

University Boulevard and Lazy Creek Drive

University Boulevard and Old Omen Road

Loop 323 and Old Omen Road