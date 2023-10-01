Traffic slows as crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on US 259 at CR 102

As of now, traffic is being controlled and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

HENDERSON, Texas — Multiple crews are responding to a wreck that happened in Henderson on Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles have collided causing traffic to pile up on the US 259 and County Road 102, near Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

As of 3:40 p.m., Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the Henderson Fire Department responded to the scene and began assisting injured drivers.

