HENDERSON COUNTY — A project beginning next Thursday in Henderson County will have a major affect on drivers who use US 175.

The switch will affect the eastern end of the project at 1.1 mile east of Loop 60E at Larue.

Westbound traffic will be moved from the temporary detour to the final lane placement on the new roadway.

TxDot says the existing detour will be removed once westbound traffic is moved. The department says drivers could see lane closures during the road work.

The switch does not affect eastbound traffic. The inside eastbound lane remain closed.

There will be signs in the area to assist drivers.

TxDOT urges drivers to use caution in the area.

© 2018 KYTX