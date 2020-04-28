TYLER, Texas — A second Trane employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the company.

In March, Trane confirmed its first COVID-19 case and says the second case is not related.

"Our team member is currently recovering, and we wish them a quick and full recovery," according to a Trane spokesperson. "Upon learning the employee was being tested, we notified any colleagues who may have worked in close proximity, and these individuals are currently self-quarantining. All work areas, common areas, tools, and surfaces at the site are frequently cleaned daily. As a precaution we also had a third-party provider disinfect the employee's work area and common areas. As with every case, we have notified the local health department."

Several employees reached out to CBS19 with concerns over a second employee testing positive and cited issues with staff working in close proximity and the amount of personnel calling out for their shifts.

"If a person tested positive, they could have been all over that plant, most people don’t just stay in one area," Mary, a Trane employee, said.

Mary, who wished to remain anonymous, has worked for the company for more than 15 years.

"I feel a lot of anxiety, I have kids, and I don’t want to bring nothing home to one of my kids," she said.

Mary along with other employees say after receiving news of a second confirmed case they felt uncomfortable returning to work.

Mary says she was told she could not take a sick day despite feeling uneasy.

Trane did not comment on whether or not they denied paid time off for its employees but sent the following statement:

"We work with each individual employee to understand their needs and concerns, and which benefits programs best fit their request for time off. In addition to short-term disability, vacation and personal time off, we offer a variety of programs to help employees with their needs, from help with emergency leave, child care and employee assistance programs to our Trane Technologies Helping Hand Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees with unexpected hardship, including those related to the current pandemic."

"It’s a tactic for them to scare everybody and make them stay there and work because they know we have bills to pay," she said.

Meanwhile employees say they are afraid to go back to Trane and work on the assembly lines.

Trane says their strict protocols include active screening of its employees before entering work.

"Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our people, and we have been following all guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health departments, as well as federal and state directives. These measures are designed to ensure the safety of our people and help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community."

Trane employees say they remain on high alert and continue to monitor the cases as they continue to develop. They say despite the company saying they clean and disinfect they have seen areas that were not properly cleaned.

"[We want] for [Trane] them to stand behind their word and get it cleaned up so people don’t have to worry about going to work catching it and then going back to their kids," Mary said.