TYLER, Texas — The Trane facility in Tyler has reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the last week bringing the total to five.

The company says the first two cases are in recovery and the other are recovering at home at this time.

The newest employee to test positive for the virus, Dekedrick Harris, is worried the company is not doing enough.

"When COVID-19 first started we were off for two months and I was doing just fine," Harris said. "I was staying at home and then when I come back to work is when I get sick."

The 25-year-old returned to work at Trane around the middle of May. He says Trane is doing health screenings before employees walk into the plant, but besides some areas which have tarps or plastic put in place as barriers, the plant feels the same.

"Still can like walk up to each other and talk to each other,” Harris explained. “We don't have anything in-between us or nothing."

Harris says he worked for two weeks and on Monday and Tuesday last week before he began to feel sick, so he called in thinking it was his asthma bothering him.

“I found out [Sunday morning] that I had [COVID-19],” Harris said.

After learning his test results, Harris says he began contacting his coworkers that work near him to let them know.

"I'm only 25 and I know it affected me hard,” Harris said. “I heard it affects older folks harder when it hits them and I really don't want nobody else getting sick."

Harris says there is more space in between employees in the area where he works. However, Trane employs hundreds of people, many of which work on assembly lines. Many of the other workers are older and have kids.

"For me to catch it it's supposed to be harder, but I caught it,” Harris said. “So for working on the other side of the plant in lines and stuff they're closer, there's really not social distancing on the line."

A Trane representative says there was a deep cleaning at the plant Sunday morning and the only people in the building were a maintenance crew. One of Harris’ concerns was that there isn’t enough cleaning being done.

"Because I have people on third shift that come in, they say that nobody has been there,” Harris explained.

The company also said the cleaning is ongoing, so when Trane learns an employee has tested positive for the virus, it is most likely the building has already been disinfected.