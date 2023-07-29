Trane Technologies and Project Scientist teach local girls about engineering

“I like that I get to do science, because I like science, and I get to make friends while I’m here,” said Elyse Robinson, 8.

TYLER, Texas — To further interests in the world of engineering, Trane Technologies in Tyler and Project Scientist partnered up to educate local girls with a week-long program.

“I like that I get to do science, because I like science, and I get to make friends while I’m here,” said Elyse Robinson, 8. “I also like getting to see what my mom does because she’s an engineer here.”

According to its website, Project Scientist is a nonprofit organization that ignites and cultivates STEAM confidence in marginalized and underserved girls. By delivering high-quality experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, they provide access to education and gainful career pathways that expand professional opportunities and awareness.